A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron places a bandage over a tourniquet during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) assessment for a Base Engineer Emergency Force (BEEF) exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 26, 2025. The assessment required Airmen to assess the scene, conduct a blood sweep, apply a tourniquet and bandage, and explain how they would treat each wound. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Savannah Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2025 09:36
|Photo ID:
|9144412
|VIRIN:
|250626-F-WH802-1231
|Resolution:
|5956x3971
|Size:
|11.8 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 23 Civil Engineer Squadron hosts Prime Beef Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Savannah Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.