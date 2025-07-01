23 Civil Engineer Squadron hosts Prime Beef Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron places a bandage over a tourniquet during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) assessment for a Base Engineer Emergency Force (BEEF) exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 26, 2025. The assessment required Airmen to assess the scene, conduct a blood sweep, apply a tourniquet and bandage, and explain how they would treat each wound. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Savannah Carpenter)