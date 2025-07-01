23 Civil Engineer Squadron hosts Prime Beef Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron communicates via radio during tactical convoy operations at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 26, 2025. The training was part of a Prime BEEF (Base Engineer Emergency Force) exercise designed to enhance readiness and coordination for rapid deployment and emergency response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Savannah Carpenter)