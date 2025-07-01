Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    23 Civil Engineer Squadron hosts Prime Beef Exercise

    23 Civil Engineer Squadron hosts Prime Beef Exercise

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Savannah Carpenter 

    23rd Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron communicates via radio during tactical convoy operations at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 26, 2025. The training was part of a Prime BEEF (Base Engineer Emergency Force) exercise designed to enhance readiness and coordination for rapid deployment and emergency response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Savannah Carpenter)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 09:36
    Photo ID: 9144414
    VIRIN: 250626-F-WH802-1278
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 15.6 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 23 Civil Engineer Squadron hosts Prime Beef Exercise, by A1C Savannah Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    23rd Wing
    Lead Wing

