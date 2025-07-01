Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Innovation LFX with 4-319 AFAR [Image 13 of 14]

    Innovation LFX with 4-319 AFAR

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.26.2025

    Photo by Kevin Payne    

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Fabien Ortiz, a representative from AgEagle, pilots an eBee mapping drone to demonstrate is 3d mapping abilities to U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment during a technology innovation live fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 27, 2025. The 4-319 AFAR’s LFX is testing technologies to improve power resilience, comms reach, and aerial reconnaissance capabilities, and validating the feasibility and value of these systems to their firing batteries.
    (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    This work, Innovation LFX with 4-319 AFAR [Image 14 of 14], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    M777
    Drones
    SETAF
    SkySoldiers
    7ATC

