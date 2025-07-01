Innovation LFX with 4-319 AFAR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment are fitted with headsets by an Inviso representative to help demonstrate the abilities of the Invisio hands-free, multi-net access headsets during a technology innovation live fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 27, 2025. The 4-319 AFAR’s LFX is testing technologies to improve power resilience, comms reach, and aerial reconnaissance capabilities, and validating the feasibility and value of these systems to their firing batteries.

(U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)