Innovation LFX with 4-319 AFAR

A representative from Invisio sets up an antenna while demonstrating the abilities of their hands-free, multi-net access headsets to U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment during a technology innovation live fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 27, 2025. The 4-319 AFAR’s LFX is testing technologies to improve power resilience, comms reach, and aerial reconnaissance capabilities, and validating the feasibility and value of these systems to their firing batteries.

(U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)