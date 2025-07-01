Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Change of Command Ceremony [Image 11 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Change of Command Ceremony

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard Rusnok, outgoing commanding officer, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, gives a speech during a change of command ceremony at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, July 2, 2025. MCAS Iwakuni held the change of command ceremony to formally transfer command from Col. Richard Rusnok to Col. Kenneth Rossman, symbolizing the shift in leadership, authority, and responsibility for the installation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 03:57
    Photo ID: 9144091
    VIRIN: 250702-M-RY694-1244
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 5.86 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Change of Command Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl David Getz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Change of Command Ceremony
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Change of Command Ceremony
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Change of Command Ceremony
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Change of Command Ceremony
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Change of Command Ceremony
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Change of Command Ceremony
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Change of Command Ceremony
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Change of Command Ceremony
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Change of Command Ceremony
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Change of Command Ceremony
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCAS
    Iwakuni
    USMC News
    Ceremony
    Japan
    Change of Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download