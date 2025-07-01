Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard Rusnok, left, outgoing commanding officer, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and Sgt. Maj. Jody Armentrout, MCAS Iwakuni sergeant major, hug during a change of command ceremony at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, July 2, 2025. MCAS Iwakuni held the change of command ceremony to formally transfer command from Col. Richard Rusnok to Col. Kenneth Rossman, symbolizing the shift in leadership, authority, and responsibility for the installation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)