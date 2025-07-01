Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 11]

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Brian Wolford, commanding general, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, gives a speech during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 2, 2025. MCAS Iwakuni held the change of command ceremony to formally transfer command from Col. Richard Rusnok to Col. Kenneth Rossman, symbolizing the shift in leadership, authority, and responsibility for the installation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
