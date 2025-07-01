3rd MLG, Royal Thai Armed Forces DFT 25.2 Training Day 4

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Allen Waller, left, and Sgt. Logan Faught, both explosive ordnance disposal technicians with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, set up to dispose a 155mm projectile during bilateral EOD training as part of the Deployed For Training 25.2 exercise at Ratchaburi, Thailand, June 19, 2025. DFT is a bilateral subject matter expert exchange between EOD technicians from the Thailand Mine Action Center and III Marine Expeditionary Force, focusing on ordnance identification and disposal techniques. This partnership enhances EOD readiness for clearing explosive hazards in civilian areas and austere battlefield environments. Waller is a native of Georgia and Faught is a native of Washington. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana)