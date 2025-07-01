Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd MLG, Royal Thai Armed Forces DFT 25.2 Training Day 4 [Image 5 of 9]

    3rd MLG, Royal Thai Armed Forces DFT 25.2 Training Day 4

    RATCHABURI, THAILAND

    06.19.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps explosive ordnance disposal technicians with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, dig up shrapnel from a 155mm projectile and set up for next disposal volleys during bilateral EOD training as part of the Deployed For Training 25.2 exercise at Ratchaburi, Thailand, June 19, 2025. DFT is a bilateral subject matter expert exchange between EOD technicians from the Thailand Mine Action Center and III Marine Expeditionary Force, focusing on ordnance identification and disposal techniques. This partnership enhances EOD readiness for clearing explosive hazards in civilian areas and austere battlefield environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 00:20
    Photo ID: 9143915
    VIRIN: 250619-M-NM862-1080
    Resolution: 6466x4311
    Size: 17.4 MB
    Location: RATCHABURI, TH
    This work, 3rd MLG, Royal Thai Armed Forces DFT 25.2 Training Day 4 [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bilateral
    Marines
    Training
    EOD
    Thailand

