3rd MLG, Royal Thai Armed Forces DFT 25.2 Training Day 4

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Peter Earley, an explosive ordnance disposal technician with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, primes the C4-packed nose of a 155mm projectile during bilateral EOD training as part of the Deployed For Training 25.2 exercise at Ratchaburi, Thailand, June 19, 2025. DFT is a bilateral subject matter expert exchange between EOD technicians from the Thailand Mine Action Center and III Marine Expeditionary Force, focusing on ordnance identification and disposal techniques. This partnership enhances EOD readiness for clearing explosive hazards in civilian areas and austere battlefield environments. Earley is a native of Connecticut. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana)