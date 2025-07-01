Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Continuing a Legacy as Pvt. Frey Becomes Fourth-Generation Service Member [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Continuing a Legacy as Pvt. Frey Becomes Fourth-Generation Service Member

    UNITED STATES

    06.30.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army Pvt. Dylan Frey was sworn into the Florida Army National Guard by his mother, U.S. Army Maj. Karla Evans, Columbia, South Carolina, July 1, 2025, marking the start of his chapter in a proud, multigenerational legacy of military service. Photo of Pvt. Frey's great-grandfather. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 23:32
    Photo ID: 9143910
    VIRIN: 250702-A-A3547-4256
    Resolution: 358x477
    Size: 78.83 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Continuing a Legacy as Pvt. Frey Becomes Fourth-Generation Service Member [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Continuing a Legacy as Pvt. Frey Becomes Fourth-Generation Service Member
    Continuing a Legacy as Pvt. Frey Becomes Fourth-Generation Service Member
    Continuing a Legacy as Pvt. Frey Becomes Fourth-Generation Service Member
    Continuing a Legacy as Pvt. Frey Becomes Fourth-Generation Service Member
    Continuing a Legacy as Pvt. Frey Becomes Fourth-Generation Service Member
    Continuing a Legacy as Pvt. Frey Becomes Fourth-Generation Service Member

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Continuing a Legacy as Pvt. Frey Becomes Fourth-Generation Service Member

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download