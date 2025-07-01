Continuing a Legacy as Pvt. Frey Becomes Fourth-Generation Service Member

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pvt. Dylan Frey was sworn into the Florida Army National Guard by his mother, U.S. Army Maj. Karla Evans, Columbia, South Carolina, July 1, 2025, marking the start of his chapter in a proud, multigenerational legacy of military service. Photo of Pvt. Frey's great-grandfather. (Courtesy photo)