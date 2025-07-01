Continuing a Legacy as Pvt. Frey Becomes Fourth-Generation Service Member

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Surrounded by family, history, and tradition, U.S. Army Pvt. Dylan Frey was sworn into the Florida Army National Guard by his mother, U.S. Army Maj. Karla Evans in Columbia, South Carolina, July 1, 2025, marking the start of his chapter in a proud, multigenerational legacy of military service.



Pvt. Frey’s commitment to service follows a proud family tradition. His great-grandfather, Robert P. Jagert, served in the United States Marine Corps. His grandfather, Edward Frey, served in the U.S. Air Force, and his father, Steven Frey, served in the U.S. Navy. His great-uncle, Emil M. Frey, also wore the uniform as a member of the Navy Reserves.



The family’s legacy dates back even further. Frey’s great-grandmother’s two brothers both served in the military. During World War II, Edward Wierman served in the U.S. Army Air Corps, while John Wierman served during the Korean War, participating in the Inchon, Seoul, and Chosin Reservoir Campaigns.



The family tradition continues in the present day. Frey’s stepbrother serves in the elite 75th Ranger Regiment, and his stepfather, a recently inducted member of the South Carolina National Guard Hall of Fame, retired from the National Guard in 2014 after more than 27 years of service of combined Active and National Guard service.



“This is the second time he’s sworn into the National Guard,” joked Maj. Evans. “We swore in together the night before he was born. That is the night I was sworn into the South Carolina Army National Guard.”



Pvt. Frey will attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University while serving in the Simultaneous Membership Program (SMP). This leadership development program enables enlisted Guard members to participate in ROTC while drilling with their unit. His long-term goal is to be commissioned into Army Aviation.



“I want to serve my country, positively impact Soldiers, and be made better by those around me,” said Frey. “And continue my family’s long legacy of service.”



With roots in military history and a clear vision for the future, Pvt. Frey joins the Florida National Guard ready to uphold the values of duty, honor, and service.

by MAJ Karla Evans