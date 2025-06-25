38ID Band featured on Indianapolis newscast

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fox 59 news anchor Daniel Miller, right, introduces Indiana National Guard with 38th Infantry Division Band during a segment on the station's morning show Monday, June 30, 2025, in Indianapolis. The station featured the band during a rendition of "Take 5" and highlighted the band's upcoming community performances. (Indiana National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry)