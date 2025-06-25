Indiana National Guard soldiers with the 38th Infantry Division Band practice "Take 5" during a mic check at the Fox 59 studios in Indianapolis, Monday, June 30, 2025. The station featured the band and interviewed its leader, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Catherine Maloney, during a news segment that highlighted the band's upcoming community performances. (Indiana National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 10:54
|Photo ID:
|9142355
|VIRIN:
|250630-Z-WN757-7123
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 38ID Band featured on Indianapolis newscast [Image 4 of 4], by MSG Jeff Lowry