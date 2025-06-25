38ID Band featured on Indianapolis newscast

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Indiana National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 Catherine Maloney, 38th Infantry Division Band director, watches band soldiers perform "Take 5" during a mic check at the Fox 59 studios in Indianapolis, Monday, June 30, 2025. The station featured the band during a news segment that highlighted the band's upcoming community performances. (Indiana National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry)