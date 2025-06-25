Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    38ID Band featured on Indianapolis newscast [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    38ID Band featured on Indianapolis newscast

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Indiana National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 Catherine Maloney, 38th Infantry Division Band director, watches band soldiers perform "Take 5" during a mic check at the Fox 59 studios in Indianapolis, Monday, June 30, 2025. The station featured the band during a news segment that highlighted the band's upcoming community performances. (Indiana National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 10:54
    Photo ID: 9142358
    VIRIN: 250630-Z-WN757-7125
    Resolution: 4996x3747
    Size: 3.75 MB
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 38ID Band featured on Indianapolis newscast [Image 4 of 4], by MSG Jeff Lowry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    38ID Band featured on Indianapolis newscast
    38ID Band featured on Indianapolis newscast
    38ID Band featured on Indianapolis newscast
    38ID Band featured on Indianapolis newscast

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Indiana National Guard
    38th Infantry Division Band
    News Feature
    Highlight
    Indianapolis Media
    Fox59

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download