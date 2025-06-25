Indiana National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 Catherine Maloney, 38th Infantry Division Band director, watches band soldiers perform "Take 5" during a mic check at the Fox 59 studios in Indianapolis, Monday, June 30, 2025. The station featured the band during a news segment that highlighted the band's upcoming community performances. (Indiana National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 10:54
|Photo ID:
|9142358
|VIRIN:
|250630-Z-WN757-7125
|Resolution:
|4996x3747
|Size:
|3.75 MB
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 38ID Band featured on Indianapolis newscast [Image 4 of 4], by MSG Jeff Lowry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.