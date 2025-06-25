52nd CES conducts large-scale runway lighting restoration

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron Water and Fuel Systems Maintenance flight, prepare to pull wire through a manhole during a major runway lighting system overhaul at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 12, 2025. The WIFIMS team alongside 80 other CES Airmen replaced 60 kilometers of eroded cable and 149 light fixtures to restore full runway capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
