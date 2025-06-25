U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Robert Ramirez, left, and Senior Airman Benjamin Wilcoxson, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron Water and Fuel Systems Maintenance journeymen, pull wire through a manhole during a major runway lighting system overhaul at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 12, 2025. The CES Airmen completed the full restoration project four weeks ahead of schedule, reinforcing the wing’s commitment to mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 09:14
|Photo ID:
|9142101
|VIRIN:
|250612-F-GY077-1176
|Resolution:
|4475x2977
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 52nd CES conducts large-scale runway lighting restoration [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.