52nd CES conducts large-scale runway lighting restoration

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Robert Ramirez, left, and Senior Airman Benjamin Wilcoxson, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron Water and Fuel Systems Maintenance journeymen, pull wire through a manhole during a major runway lighting system overhaul at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 12, 2025. The CES Airmen completed the full restoration project four weeks ahead of schedule, reinforcing the wing’s commitment to mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)