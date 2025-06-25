52nd CES conducts large-scale runway lighting restoration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Robert Ramirez 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron Water and Fuel Systems Maintenance journeymen, holds a wire during a major runway lighting system overhaul at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 12, 2025. The restoration project replaced lighting systems installed in the early 2000s, which had aged over time due to increased demand and harsh weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)