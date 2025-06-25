Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd CES conducts large-scale runway lighting restoration [Image 2 of 3]

    52nd CES conducts large-scale runway lighting restoration

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Robert Ramirez 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron Water and Fuel Systems Maintenance journeymen, holds a wire during a major runway lighting system overhaul at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 12, 2025. The restoration project replaced lighting systems installed in the early 2000s, which had aged over time due to increased demand and harsh weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

    52nd Civil Engineer Squadron
    Lethality
    ReadyAF
    52nd Fighter Wing
    Spangdahlem Air Base

