USS Frank Cable departs from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (June 27, 2025) – Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Hatfield, assigned to the forward-deployed U.S. Navy submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), observes the ship's departure while charting course from Pearl Harbor, June 27, 2025. Frank Cable is on patrol supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Henry Sohl)