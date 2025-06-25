Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Frank Cable departs from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Frank Cable departs from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Photo by Seaman Henry Sohl 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (June 27, 2025) – Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Hatfield, assigned to the forward-deployed U.S. Navy submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), observes the ship's departure while charting course from Pearl Harbor, June 27, 2025. Frank Cable is on patrol supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Henry Sohl)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 23:35
    Photo ID: 9141571
    VIRIN: 250627-N-TU830-1058
    Resolution: 3596x5394
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    This work, USS Frank Cable departs from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 3 of 3], by SN Henry Sohl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

