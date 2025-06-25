USS Frank Cable departs from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (June 27, 2025) – Gunner’s Mate Seaman Anthony Madera, assigned to the forward-deployed U.S. Navy submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), stands a force protection watch during the ship's departure from Pearl Harbor, June 27, 2025. Frank Cable is on patrol supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Henry Sohl)