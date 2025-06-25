U.S. Navy Cmdr. John Roman, a dermatologist assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), administers a steroid injection to a local patient at a health clinic as part of Continuing Promise 2025 in Panama, June 29, 2025. CP25 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, fostering maritime partnership and regional cooperation through partner-led medical, veterinary, band, and humanitarian assistance/disaster relief engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Samuel Qin)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 18:03
|Photo ID:
|9141013
|VIRIN:
|250629-M-PV411-1184
|Resolution:
|4520x3015
|Size:
|7.11 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USNS Comfort hospital ship supports local health clinic [Image 16 of 16], by Sgt Samuel Qin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.