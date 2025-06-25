Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Comfort hospital ship supports local health clinic [Image 4 of 16]

    USNS Comfort hospital ship supports local health clinic

    PANAMA

    06.28.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Samuel Qin 

    U.S. Southern Command

    A U.S. Navy Sailor, assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), hands out personal hygiene kits to Panamanians at a health clinic as part of Continuing Promise 2025 in Panama, June 29, 2025. CP25 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, fostering maritime partnership and regional cooperation through partner-led medical, veterinary, band, and humanitarian assistance/disaster relief engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Samuel Qin)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 18:03
    Photo ID: 9141009
    VIRIN: 250629-M-PV411-1092
    Resolution: 4751x3169
    Size: 7.99 MB
    Location: PA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Comfort hospital ship supports local health clinic [Image 16 of 16], by Sgt Samuel Qin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USSOUTHCOM
    USNS Comfort (T-AH 20)
    CP25
    combined interoperability
    MFSCP25

