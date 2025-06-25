USNS Comfort hospital ship supports local health clinic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Panamanian, left, tests out a set of glasses from U.S. military optometrists at a local health clinic as part of Continuing Promise 2025 in Panama, June 29, 2025. CP25 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, fostering maritime partnership and regional cooperation through partner-led medical, veterinary, band, and humanitarian assistance/disaster relief engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Samuel Qin)