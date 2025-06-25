Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250618-N-EZ002-1002 SAN DIEGO (June 18, 2025) Cara Tague (Left), Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Comptroller/ Business Resource Manager, presents Jenise Cruz (Right), 1.0 Financial Reporting Branch member, with the Contribution to Business Process and Internal Controls Award on behalf of the NAVWAR Financial Enterprise Resource Management Council (FERMC) during the Department of Navy (DON) Financial Management (FM) workforce initiatives awards ceremony. NAVWAR identifies, develops, delivers and sustains information warfighting capabilities and services that enable naval, joint, coalition and other national missions operating in warfighting domains from seabed to space and through cyberspace. NAVWAR consists of more than 11,000 civilian, active duty and reserve professionals located around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Keypher Strombeck)