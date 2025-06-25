Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    250618-N-EZ002-1001

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Keypher Strombeck 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    250618-N-EZ002-1001 SAN DIEGO (June 18, 2025) Cara Tague (Left), Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Comptroller/ Business Resource Manager, presents Jenny Schanback (right), NAVWAR 1.2 BFM Division Head, with the Assistant Secretary of the Navy's Choice Award on behalf of NAVWAR’s Workforce Initiative Support team during the Department of Navy (DON) Financial Management (FM) workforce initiatives awards ceremony. NAVWAR identifies, develops, delivers and sustains information warfighting capabilities and services that enable naval, joint, coalition and other national missions operating in warfighting domains from seabed to space and through cyberspace. NAVWAR consists of more than 11,000 civilian, active duty and reserve professionals located around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Keypher Strombeck)

