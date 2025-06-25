NAVWAR Financial Management Office Recognized at Navy-wide Awards for Process Improvement

Photo By Keypher Strombeck | 250618-N-EZ002-1002 SAN DIEGO (June 18, 2025) Cara Tague (Left), Naval Information...... read more read more Photo By Keypher Strombeck | 250618-N-EZ002-1002 SAN DIEGO (June 18, 2025) Cara Tague (Left), Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Comptroller/ Business Resource Manager, presents Jenise Cruz (Right), 1.0 Financial Reporting Branch member, with the Contribution to Business Process and Internal Controls Award on behalf of the NAVWAR Financial Enterprise Resource Management Council (FERMC) during the Department of Navy (DON) Financial Management (FM) workforce initiatives awards ceremony. NAVWAR identifies, develops, delivers and sustains information warfighting capabilities and services that enable naval, joint, coalition and other national missions operating in warfighting domains from seabed to space and through cyberspace. NAVWAR consists of more than 11,000 civilian, active duty and reserve professionals located around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Keypher Strombeck) see less | View Image Page

Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) was recognized at the recent Department of Navy (DON) Financial Management (FM) awards ceremony June 18. With the ceremony broadcast from Washington, D.C., awardees gathered at the command headquarters in San Diego to watch it together and receive their plaques. The NAVWAR Financial Enterprise Resource Management Council (FERMC) Process Improvement and NAVWAR Workforce Initiative Support teams were honored for their efforts in improving FM systems processes and enhancing collaboration.



“This ceremony was about recognizing the award winners and the great work being done across Navy Financial Management & Comptroller,” said Greg Koval, deputy assistant secretary of the Navy (DASN) financial management systems (FMS). “There’s no shortage of work or challenges, but it’s important to acknowledge our people and teams who went above and beyond, celebrate our success, and look to the future.”



The NAVWAR FERMC Process Improvement team took on the challenge of itemizing their current processes and identifying areas for improvement and optimization. Their efforts resulted in financial statement integrity and process efficiencies, leading to improved budget allocation and faster procurement for critical warfighter requirements when and where needed.



Team lead: Jenise Cruz



Team members: Frances Rosal, Schwanka Liu, Bradford Tennyson, Richard Aranda, Rob Burnett, Roselle (Aileen Potes), Lerabel Maninang, Clara Lugo-Emondi, Vicki Chupas, Jacob Thiry, Lisa McLeod, Andrew Chevrie, Kathleen Dockler, Rita Ramos and Darby Currier



NAVWAR’s Workforce Initiative Support team received the Assistant Secretary of the Navy’s Choice Award for demonstrating exception and leadership in advancing the DON’s FM workforce initiatives. With the implementation of a successful rotational program, the team enhanced collaboration and on-the-job training across budget submitting offices, which resulted in improved financial processes and a more versatile financial workforce to support Navy priorities.



Team members: Jenny Schanback, Brittany Judy and Angie Naste



Thanks to the hard work and dedication of the FERMC Process Improvement and Workforce Initiative Support teams, NAVWAR’s FMO is revamping practices to be even more efficient and better support their mission. In identifying areas for optimization and encouraging cross-training to become a more capable workforce, NAVWAR is among other Naval commands in striving towards excellence.



About NAVWAR:



NAVWAR identifies, develops, delivers and sustains information warfighting capabilities and services that enable naval, joint, coalition and other national missions operating in warfighting domains from seabed to space and through cyberspace. NAVWAR consists of more than 11,000 civilian, active duty and reserve professionals located around the world.