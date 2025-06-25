ERA5 training supports homeland defense in the Arctic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Faculty and staff from the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies listen to a presentation by Dr. Brian Brettschneider, senior climate scientist at the National Weather Service Alaska Region Headquarters, on using ERA5 reanalysis data to create weather-related maps and time series at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 5, 2025. The maps and time series will be used in products to help better inform U.S. warfighters and Arctic security professionals on changes in the operational environment to strengthen homeland defense capabilities. (DoD photo by Amber E. Kurka)