ERA5 training supports homeland defense in the Arctic

Dr. Brian Brettschneider, senior climate scientist at the National Weather Service Alaska Region Headquarters, explains how ERA5 reanalysis data can be used to develop weather-related maps and time series during a presentation at the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 5, 2025. The maps and time series will be used in products to help better inform U.S. warfighters and Arctic security professionals on changes in the operational environment to strengthen homeland defense capabilities. (DoD photo by Amber E. Kurka)