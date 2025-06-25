ERA5 training supports homeland defense in the Arctic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Brian Brettschneider, senior climate scientist at the National Weather Service Alaska Region Headquarters, delivers a presentation on generating weather-related maps and time series using ERA5 reanalysis data at the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 5, 2025. The maps and time series will be used in products to help better inform U.S. warfighters and Arctic security professionals on changes in the operational environment to strengthen homeland defense capabilities. (DoD photo by Amber E. Kurka)