    ERA5 training supports homeland defense in the Arctic [Image 2 of 3]

    ERA5 training supports homeland defense in the Arctic

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Amber Kurka 

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    Dr. Brian Brettschneider, senior climate scientist at the National Weather Service Alaska Region Headquarters, delivers a presentation on generating weather-related maps and time series using ERA5 reanalysis data at the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 5, 2025. The maps and time series will be used in products to help better inform U.S. warfighters and Arctic security professionals on changes in the operational environment to strengthen homeland defense capabilities. (DoD photo by Amber E. Kurka)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 16:13
    Photo ID: 9140816
    VIRIN: 250605-D-DA409-1001
    Resolution: 6683x3621
    Size: 4.68 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ERA5 training supports homeland defense in the Arctic [Image 3 of 3], by Amber Kurka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

