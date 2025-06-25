Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRTC Camp Pendleton and EMF 150 Alpha participate in 2025 Oceanside Independence Day Parade

    NMRTC Camp Pendleton and EMF 150 Alpha participate in 2025 Oceanside Independence Day Parade

    OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aiden Lutner 

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Pendleton

    Chief petty officers and commissioned officers from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Pendleton and Expeditionary Medical Facility 150 Alpha walk at the rear of the marching unit comprised of Sailors from both commands during the 2025 Oceanside Independence Day Parade on June 28, 2025, in Oceanside, Calif. The Sailors represented the Navy and Navy Medicine to the Oceanside crowd as the city celebrates the 249th birthday of the nation. For 250 years, Navy Medicine – represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian healthcare professionals – has delivered quality healthcare and enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.

    Date Taken: 06.28.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025
    Location: OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, US
    United States Navy

    Navy Medicine
    Independence Day

