NMRTC Camp Pendleton and EMF 150 Alpha participate in 2025 Annual Oceanside Independence Day Parade

Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Pendleton and Expeditionary Medical Facility 150 Alpha Sailors participated in the 2025 Oceanside Independence Day Parade on June 28, 2025, in Oceanside, Calif. The combined marching unit, trained and led by Chief Petty Officer Brian Nelson, represented the Navy and Navy Medicine to the Oceanside crowd as the city celebrates the 249th birthday of the nation. For 250 years, Navy Medicine – represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian healthcare professionals – has delivered quality healthcare and enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.