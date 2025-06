NMRTC Camp Pendleton and EMF 150 Alpha participate in 2025 Oceanside Independence Day Parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Petty Officer Brian Nelson, a chief hospital corpsman with Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton’s Directorate of Branch Clinics, calls cadence while marching in the 2025 Oceanside Independence Day Parade on June 28, 2025, in Oceanside, Calif. The combined Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Pendleton and Expeditionary Medical Facility 150 Alpha marching unit represented the Navy and Navy Medicine to the Oceanside crowd as the city celebrates the 249th birthday of the nation. For 250 years, Navy Medicine – represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian healthcare professionals – has delivered quality healthcare and enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.