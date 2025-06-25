W. Va. Adjutant General visits service members in Ohio County during flood response efforts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Jim Seward visited Ohio County on Tuesday, Jun. 24, 2025, surveying flood recovery efforts firsthand while also recognizing the hard work of the approx. 110 service members on ground around the area. Soldiers of the 115th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, 119th Engineer Company (Sapper), 601st Engineer Support Company, 821st Engineer Construction Company, 1092nd Engineer Battalion, 150th Cavalry Regiment, and Airmen with the 167th and 130th Airlift Wings continue to partner with emergency managers, public works, community members, local businesses and volunteers to support debris removal and community assessments. Following severe flash flooding in West Virginia’s Ohio and Marion counties that began late in the day on June 14, 2025, Soldiers and Airmen with the WVNG have been mobilized at the direction of Governor Patrick Morrisey, resulting in troops and equipment on ground since June 16th. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ari Shuemake)