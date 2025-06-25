Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNATTU Whidbey Island XO blasts his way to top marksman honors [Image 2 of 2]

    CNATTU Whidbey Island XO blasts his way to top marksman honors

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Manning 

    Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training

    WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. -- Cmdr. Kirt Yeiser, Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit Whidbey Island executive officer, holds still as CNATTU Whidbey Island Commanding Officer Cmdr. Richard Baier pins Yeiser's U.S. Navy Distinguished Marksman Badge on his chest. (U.S. Navy photo by AT1 Michael Manning)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 13:14
    Photo ID: 9140213
    VIRIN: 250625-N-YF503-1001
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    Hometown: WINCHESTER, KENTUCKY, US
    CNATT
    CNATT Unit Whidbey Island
    Kirt Yeiser

