WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. -- Cmdr. Kirt Yeiser, Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit Whidbey Island executive officer, holds still as CNATTU Whidbey Island Commanding Officer Cmdr. Richard Baier pins Yeiser's U.S. Navy Distinguished Marksman Badge on his chest. (U.S. Navy photo by AT1 Michael Manning)
This work, CNATTU Whidbey Island XO blasts his way to top marksman honors [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Michael Manning, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CNATTU Whidbey Island XO blasts his way to top marksman honors
