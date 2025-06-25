CNATTU Whidbey Island XO blasts his way to top marksman honors

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. -- From his early days as a youth growing up in Central Kentucky, Cmdr. Kirt Yeiser, Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit Whidbey Island executive officer, felt he was handy with shotguns and rifles. In the recent 2025 U.S. Navy Marksmanship Team Pacific Fleet events, his skills were on full display against the Navy’s best sharpshooters.



When the final shell casings hit the ground, Yeiser made the 2025 U.S. Navy Rifle Team, garnered gold in the All Navy and Pacific Fleet Rifle Excellence In Competition events, and placed second in the Pacific Fleet Rifle competitions for active duty.



To top it all off, during a recent all hands event at CNATTU Whidbey Island, Commanding Officer Cmdr. Richard Baier proudly pinned the U.S. Navy Distinguished Marksman Badge on his chest. One of his “bucket-list” goals had been accomplished.



“It wasn’t until about ten years ago that I was introduced to Highpower Rifle Competition,” Yeiser said. “The concept [of the competition] is quite simple -- break the shot without disturbing the sights when they’re in the middle of the bullseye. It turns out that a simple concept is not at all easy to accomplish, especially as you move from 200 yards, 300 yards, 600 yards, and occasionally 1,000 yards with a 5.56mm service rifle. Chasing the mastery of that challenge is what I’ve grasped onto and am still on that journey.”



In 2019, Yeiser found out that the Navy had a marksmanship team. After the COVID pandemic and serving on a sea duty tour, he has competed with the team since 2023.



Yeiser has his sights set on obtaining the President’s Hundred shooting honor later in July. With hundreds of practice hours and discharged rounds spent, recent success, and stronger mental focus, he feels he’s ready for the challenges and competition ahead.



(NOTE: AT1 Michael Manning, CNATTU Whidbey Island instructor, contributed to this report)

