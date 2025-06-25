Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNATTU Whidbey Island XO blasts his way to top marksman honors [Image 1 of 2]

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training

    WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. -- Cmdr. Kirt Yeiser, Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit Whidbey Island executive officer, eyes his target down range during a recent shooting competition. (Courtesy photo by Gene Gerhiser)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 13:14
    Photo ID: 9140211
    VIRIN: 250625-N-YF503-1002
    Resolution: 1500x894
    Size: 151.64 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    Hometown: WINCHESTER, KENTUCKY, US
    CNATT
    CNATT Unit Whidbey Island
    Kirt Yeiser

