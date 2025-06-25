Marines from the Engineer Services Company, Combat Logistics Battalion 25, Red Bank, New Jersey, cut down trees at Camp Tamarack in Jones, Michigan. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 11:36
|Photo ID:
|9140002
|VIRIN:
|250515-F-IT794-6157
|Resolution:
|1500x2000
|Size:
|971.83 KB
|Location:
|MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines give Scouting America’s Camp Tamarack ability to expand [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Rachelle Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Marines give Scouting America’s Camp Tamarack ability to expand
No keywords found.