    Marines give Scouting America's Camp Tamarack ability to expand

    Marines give Scouting America's Camp Tamarack ability to expand

    MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Innovative Readiness Training (IRT)

    Marines from the Engineer Services Company, Combat Logistics Battalion 25, Red Bank, New Jersey, lay conduit at Camp Tamarack in Jones, Michigan. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025
    Photo ID: 9140013
    VIRIN: 250515-F-IT794-3286
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 936.36 KB
    Location: MICHIGAN, US
    Marines give Scouting America's Camp Tamarack ability to expand
    Marines give Scouting America’s Camp Tamarack ability to expand

    Marines give Scouting America's Camp Tamarack ability to expand

