Marines give Scouting America’s Camp Tamarack ability to expand

The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and Scouting America recently partnered for Innovative Readiness Training’s (IRT) Operation Build Michigan March 3 to May 31 at Camp Tamarack in Jones, Michigan.



More than 120 service members from the Engineer Services Company, Combat Logistics Battalion 25, Red Bank, New Jersey, worked to expand usable land and entrench electrical, water and data conduit.



The camp needed additional spaces to expand activities and update existing buildings. The Marines trenched and reburied 48,000 cubic feet of soil, emplacing 3,200 linear feet of various conduits, and clearing more than 6 acres of land with tree-felling.



Camp Tamarack is now prepared to build a new dining facility and shotgun trap range, enhance outdoor classrooms, and host more scouts, providing enrichment for hundreds of visitors each year.



“The LaSalle Council, Scouting America, is truly appreciative of the continued partnership with the United States Marines specifically providing support for new facilities at the Scout reservation, Camp Tamarack,” said John Cary, Scout executive. “The work being accomplished is vitally important in the long-range strategy of creating safer and exciting program spaces for all who will enjoy Camp Tamarack.”



The Marines were faced with a couple challenges to include a strict timeline, inclement weather and only conducting their training during drill weekends, meaning any delay could make it impossible to reach deadlines.



“They worked with the scout camp to actively problem-solve and industriously worked towards on-time completion,” said 2nd Lt. Cordell Cox, Operation Build Michigan officer in charge. “By the end of the mission, Marines conducted 21,600 manhours of valuable training across 26 Training and Readiness standards. The mission also provided approximately $98,000 of fair market value to Camp Tamarack scouts.”



This joint mission partnered with Michigan Army National Guard, wherein they will continue the work of the Marines after May, continuing cooperation in a civil-military partnership.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2025 Date Posted: 06.30.2025 11:36 Story ID: 501885 Location: MICHIGAN, US Web Views: 36 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines give Scouting America’s Camp Tamarack ability to expand, by MSgt Rachelle Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.