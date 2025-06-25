Old Church, New Memories: Families and Soldiers Gather at Fort Bragg for Special Reunion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

On the last Sunday of June, people come together to a small, old church at Fort Bragg for a special reunion. Long Street Presbyterian Church is more than 175 years old and has been a place for worship, family stories, and remembrance since 1847. The building doesn’t have electricity or indoor bathrooms, but that’s part of what makes the yearly service feel meaningful and special.