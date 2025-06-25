Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Old Church, New Memories: Families and Soldiers Gather at Fort Bragg for Special Reunion [Image 2 of 3]

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2025

    Photo by Jason Ragucci 

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    On the last Sunday of June, people come together to a small, old church at Fort Bragg for a special reunion. Long Street Presbyterian Church is more than 175 years old and has been a place for worship, family stories, and remembrance since 1847. The building doesn’t have electricity or indoor bathrooms, but that’s part of what makes the yearly service feel meaningful and special.

    Date Taken: 06.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 11:32
    Photo ID: 9139997
    VIRIN: 250629-A-IV289-1276
    Resolution: 647x493
    Size: 106.27 KB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Old Church, New Memories: Families and Soldiers Gather at Fort Bragg for Special Reunion [Image 3 of 3], by Jason Ragucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

