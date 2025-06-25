On the last Sunday of June, people come together to a small, old church at Fort Bragg for a special reunion. Long Street Presbyterian Church is more than 175 years old and has been a place for worship, family stories, and remembrance since 1847. The building doesn’t have electricity or indoor bathrooms, but that’s part of what makes the yearly service feel meaningful and special.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 11:32
|Photo ID:
|9139996
|VIRIN:
|250629-A-IV289-9796
|Resolution:
|969x194
|Size:
|71.11 KB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Hometown:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Old Church, New Memories: Families and Soldiers Gather at Fort Bragg for Special Reunion [Image 3 of 3], by Jason Ragucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Old Church, New Memories: Families and Soldiers Gather at Fort Bragg for Special Reunion
No keywords found.