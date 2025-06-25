Old Church, New Memories: Families and Soldiers Gather at Fort Bragg for Special Reunion

Photo By Jason Ragucci | On the last Sunday of June, people come together to a small, old church at Fort Bragg...... read more read more Photo By Jason Ragucci | On the last Sunday of June, people come together to a small, old church at Fort Bragg for a special reunion. Long Street Presbyterian Church is more than 175 years old and has been a place for worship, family stories, and remembrance since 1847. The building doesn’t have electricity or indoor bathrooms, but that’s part of what makes the yearly service feel meaningful and special. see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — On the last Sunday of June, people come together to a small, old church at Fort Bragg for a special reunion. Long Street Presbyterian Church is more than 175 years old and has been a place for worship, family stories, and remembrance since 1847. The building doesn’t have electricity or indoor bathrooms, but that’s part of what makes the yearly service feel meaningful and special.



Chaplain (Maj.) Owen Vazquez from the Fort Bragg Religious Support Office helped lead a service, just like he has for the past three years.



“The church and cemetery give the service a powerful feeling,” he said. “Even without modern things like air conditioning, the experience helps people feel closer to their history.”



Families who attend the reunion are descendants of the original church members, many of whom live on the land that is now Fort Bragg. The service includes music, a message from Rev. Clark Remsburg, and sometimes even special events, like baptisms. Afterward, everyone enjoys a potluck picnic where they share homemade food and memories.



Before the service starts, people often walk through the church’s old cemetery, reading headstones and remembering their loved ones.



“Some people pray or reflect while they walk among the graves,” said Chaplain Vazquez. “It helps them feel connected to the past.”



Planning the event takes teamwork. Fort Bragg staff help clean the church, set up equipment, including microphones and fans, and make sure the building is safe and ready. The Army also rents portable bathrooms and takes care of the lawn.



“Every year is a little different,” said Chaplain Vazquez. “We look at notes from last year and talk to families to make each reunion better.”



Even though it’s hot and the seats are hard, the people who attend say it’s worth it. They leave with full hearts, happy memories, and a deeper connection to their history—and to each other.



For more information on the event and Fort Bragg historic sites and heritage Families, contact the Cultural Resources Management Program at (910) 396-6680; or visit https://home.army.mil/bragg/about/garrison/directorate-public-works/environmental-division/cultural-resources.