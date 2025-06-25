Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAR Key West Conducts Static Display with Naval Aviation Rescue Swimmer School [Image 3 of 3]

    SAR Key West Conducts Static Display with Naval Aviation Rescue Swimmer School

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2025

    Photo by Austen McClain  

    Naval Education and Training Command

    Lt. Mike Morales, a pilot assigned to Search and Rescue Key West from Naval Air Station Key West, poses by an MH-60S Seahawk during a demonstration at Rescue Swimmer School onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla. on June 24, 2025. Morales showcased the helicopter’s capabilities to support rescue swimmer trainees, highlighting the critical role of naval aviation in fleet readiness and search-and-rescue operations. (U.S. Navy photo Austen McClain)

