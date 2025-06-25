SAR Key West Conducts Static Display with Naval Aviation Rescue Swimmer School

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Mike Morales, a pilot assigned to Search and Rescue Key West from Naval Air Station Key West, poses by an MH-60S Seahawk during a demonstration at Rescue Swimmer School onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla. on June 24, 2025. Morales showcased the helicopter’s capabilities to support rescue swimmer trainees, highlighting the critical role of naval aviation in fleet readiness and search-and-rescue operations. (U.S. Navy photo Austen McClain)