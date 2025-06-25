Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SAR Key West Conducts Static Display with Naval Aviation Rescue Swimmer School [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SAR Key West Conducts Static Display with Naval Aviation Rescue Swimmer School

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2025

    Photo by Austen McClain  

    Naval Education and Training Command

    A close-up view of Lt. Mike Morales uniform patches, captured during a demonstration onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, in Pensacola, Fla. on June 24, 2025. The SAR team provides lifesaving support for maritime and aviation operations across the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Austen McClain)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 09:57
    Photo ID: 9139779
    VIRIN: 250624-N-HN924-1001
    Resolution: 2592x1728
    Size: 740.59 KB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAR Key West Conducts Static Display with Naval Aviation Rescue Swimmer School [Image 3 of 3], by Austen McClain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SAR Key West Conducts Static Display with Naval Aviation Rescue Swimmer School
    SAR Key West Conducts Static Display with Naval Aviation Rescue Swimmer School
    SAR Key West Conducts Static Display with Naval Aviation Rescue Swimmer School

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Search and Rescue
    NETC
    US Navy
    Naval Aviation
    SAR Key West

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download