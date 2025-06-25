SAR Key West Conducts Static Display with Naval Aviation Rescue Swimmer School

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A close-up view of Lt. Mike Morales uniform patches, captured during a demonstration onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, in Pensacola, Fla. on June 24, 2025. The SAR team provides lifesaving support for maritime and aviation operations across the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Austen McClain)