A close-up view of Lt. Mike Morales uniform patches, captured during a demonstration onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, in Pensacola, Fla. on June 24, 2025. The SAR team provides lifesaving support for maritime and aviation operations across the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Austen McClain)
This work, SAR Key West Conducts Static Display with Naval Aviation Rescue Swimmer School [Image 3 of 3], by Austen McClain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.