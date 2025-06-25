SAR Key West Conducts Static Display with Naval Aviation Rescue Swimmer School

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to Search and Rescue Key West pose for a photo in front of an MH-60S Seahawk during a demonstration at Rescue Swimmer School onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla. on June 24, 2025. The demonstration was to help educate Aviation Rescue Swimmer School and Aviation Enlisted Aircrew students on capabilities upon entering the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Austen McClain)