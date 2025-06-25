Heat Wave Concert Series Rocks Incirlik Air Base

The band American Authors performs for attendees at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 28, 2025. The event, sponsored by Armed Forces Entertainment, highlighted the importance of troop morale during extended operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)
|06.28.2025
|06.30.2025 07:51
|9139577
|250629-F-BS488-1010
|7841x5227
|14.65 MB
|TR
|2
|0
