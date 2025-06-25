Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Heat Wave Concert Series Rocks Incirlik Air Base [Image 2 of 4]

    Heat Wave Concert Series Rocks Incirlik Air Base

    TURKEY

    06.28.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber 

    39th Air Base Wing

    Attendees dance during a concert at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 28, 2025. Armed Forces Entertainment coordinates performances and entertainment to U.S. personnel in deployed environments to maintain morale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)

    TAGS

    Turkey
    39 ABW
    AFE
    Incirlik Air Base
    Air Force
    Heat Wave Concert

