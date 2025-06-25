Heat Wave Concert Series Rocks Incirlik Air Base

Attendees dance during a concert at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 28, 2025. Armed Forces Entertainment coordinates performances and entertainment to U.S. personnel in deployed environments to maintain morale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)
