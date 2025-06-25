Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Heat Wave Concert Series Rocks Incirlik Air Base [Image 3 of 4]

    Heat Wave Concert Series Rocks Incirlik Air Base

    TURKEY

    06.28.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber 

    39th Air Base Wing

    The band American Authors performs for attendees at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 28, 2025. The event, sponsored by Armed Forces Entertainment, highlighted the importance of troop morale during extended operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 07:51
    Photo ID: 9139576
    VIRIN: 250629-F-BS488-1008
    Resolution: 7753x5169
    Size: 14.59 MB
    Location: TR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Heat Wave Concert Series Rocks Incirlik Air Base [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Turkey
    39 ABW
    AFE
    Incirlik Air Base
    Air Force
    Heat Wave Concert

