    CARAT Indonesia 2025 conducts force protection field training in Surabaya

    CARAT Indonesia 2025 conducts force protection field training in Surabaya

    INDONESIA

    06.27.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    U.S. and Indonesian marine corps and navy personnel conduct close quarters battle training during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 2025 in Surabaya, Indonesia, June 27, 2025. CARAT Indonesia is a bilateral exercise between Indonesia and the United States designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 05:41
    Photo ID: 9139487
    VIRIN: 250627-M-FO238-2112
    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Force Protection
    Republic of Indonesia
    CARAT Indonesia
    CARAT 2025

